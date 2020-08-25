Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.22% of Irhythm Technologies worth $101,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 128.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,346,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,554 shares of company stock valued at $22,015,503 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Colliers Secur. raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.58. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $221.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

