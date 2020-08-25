Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $97,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.