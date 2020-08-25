Maecenas Market Cap Reaches $383,270.47 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $383,270.47 and $446.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

