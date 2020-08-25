Maincoin (MNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,529.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $28,529.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $668.53 or 0.05742252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014148 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.