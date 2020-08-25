Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.00. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4,137.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,781 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

