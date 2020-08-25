Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.2111 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

