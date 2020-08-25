Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,849 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,822,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,660,000 after purchasing an additional 254,925 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,548 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,958,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,251 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,913,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,893,000 after acquiring an additional 938,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,098 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,736. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

