Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.56. Martinrea International shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 686,577 shares traded.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $801.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$460.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$38,959.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

