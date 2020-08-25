Masari Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,896.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $239,371.39 and $47,896.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,110,931 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

