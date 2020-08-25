Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $9,905,894.57 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.66. 2,862,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.29 and a 200 day moving average of $292.51. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $348.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.