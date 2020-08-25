Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 339,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 65.5% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 251,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $347.66. 2,861,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The stock has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,792 shares of company stock worth $308,981,858 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

