Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 339,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 251,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock worth $308,981,858. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.80. 166,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

