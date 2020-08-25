Matrix AI Network Price Down 4.7% This Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $74,610.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HADAX and DDEX. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00514162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HADAX, DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, LBank, CoinEgg and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

