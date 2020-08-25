McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.42. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 15,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCoy Global news, Director James William Rakievich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

