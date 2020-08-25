Mchain (MAR) Market Capitalization Tops $96,893.58

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $96,893.58 and $157.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003031 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 43,738,350 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.