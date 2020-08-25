McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,277 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

