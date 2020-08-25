MCO (MCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.53 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $88.07 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00049095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit and Bithumb. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.05571195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048275 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z, EXX, Coinnest, Cobinhood, BigONE, ABCC, Bithumb, Coinrail, Cashierest, Livecoin, Huobi, YoBit, Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.