Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.29 and traded as low as $119.00. Mears Group shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 89,289 shares changing hands.

MER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mears Group to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.29. The company has a market cap of $138.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

