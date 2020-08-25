MediBloc [ERC20] 24-Hour Volume Hits $124,850.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinsuper, Bittrex and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.90 or 0.05548181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048136 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, CPDAX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bittrex, DEx.top, Cashierest, IDEX, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.