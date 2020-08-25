MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,340.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.44 or 0.03363504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.02421031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00514244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00776910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 226% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00656543 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014102 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.