Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.05. Medicure shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 46,275 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.26.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.