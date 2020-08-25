Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54.

Get Medtronic alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.