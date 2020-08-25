Melvyn Segal Purchases 4,000 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Melvyn Segal bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Transense Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

