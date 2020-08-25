Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $77.33 or 0.00675726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 181.1% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $171,228.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00764076 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

