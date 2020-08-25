Memex (CVE:OEE) Trading Down 33.3%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) dropped 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 136,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 239,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Memex (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

