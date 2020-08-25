Menlo One (ONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,308.00

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $525,338.28 and approximately $1,308.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Menlo One has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Menlo One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one.

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.