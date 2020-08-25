Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,221 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 9,773,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,354. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

