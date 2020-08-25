Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.23% of Meritage Homes worth $92,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

