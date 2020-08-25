Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Meta has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00043964 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $17.06 million and $7.32 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.