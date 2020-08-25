Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Metlife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Metlife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Metlife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

MET stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 128,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

