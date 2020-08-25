Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.70 by Independent Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.70 ($10.24) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.84 ($11.57).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

