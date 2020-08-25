Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Shares Up 18.2%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,027,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 252,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

