MicroBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $413.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002034 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.