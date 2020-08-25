Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 7%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 80,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

