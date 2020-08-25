Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.51. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 92,735 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 58.85 and a quick ratio of 43.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Get Minco Silver alerts:

In other Minco Silver news, Senior Officer Jennifer Trevitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,000 shares in the company, valued at C$431,200.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.