Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

