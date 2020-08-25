MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $231,297.71 and $1,136.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.