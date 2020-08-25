Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $615.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

