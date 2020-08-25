MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.02

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $15.76. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 17,505 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MITEY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.62.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

