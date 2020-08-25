Mixin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $173.23 or 0.01521609 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $89.71 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

