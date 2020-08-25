Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of MWK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,833. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

In other Mohawk Group news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Bari A. Harlam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $182,287.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,450 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

