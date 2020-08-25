Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at $61,062,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after acquiring an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 65.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.