Monarch Gold (TSE:MQR) Shares Down 1%

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. 577,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 599,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Monarch Gold Company Profile (TSE:MQR)

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the McKenzie property and the Swanson property advanced projects; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac properties; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other five promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.