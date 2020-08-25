MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0066

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1,235.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023752 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004257 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003855 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 199,023,527 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

