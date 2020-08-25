Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $859.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00514593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,008,607,070 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

