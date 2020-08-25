Morgan Stanley Acquires 76,719 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ameren worth $64,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

