Morgan Stanley Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

LOW opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

