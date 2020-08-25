Morgan Stanley Buys 271,110 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.93% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $62,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

