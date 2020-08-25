Morgan Stanley Buys 5,107 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

