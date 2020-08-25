Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Penumbra worth $66,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,216 shares of company stock worth $8,394,435. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.